Exclusive ‘Hell Fest’ Images Set a Serial Killer Loose in a Halloween Haunt

If you’ve ever been to a Halloween haunt, you’ve probably thought about what you’d do if suddenly the nightmares around you became real. Such is the setup for Hell Fest, the new horror pic from CBS Films and Lionsgate that’s set to slash it’s way through theaters just in time for Halloween season.

Directed by Gregory Plotkin (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension), the film follows a college student, Natalie (Amy Forsyth), and her friends through the annual horror haunt known as Hell Fest, but get a few more scares than they bargained for when it turns out a real killer is on the lose, using their horror-themed surroundings to hide his sinister deeds. If you missed it, be sure to check out the red-band trailer, which promises some pretty gruesome payoff for the seasonal slasher setting.

Also starring Reign EdwardsBex Taylor-KlausChristian JamesRoby AttalMatt Mercurio, and Tony ToddHell Fest opens in theaters on September 28th. Check out our exclusive sneak peek images below.

hell-fest-cast

Image via CBS Films

hell-fest-image

Image via CBS Films

hell-fest-movie

Image via CBS Films

