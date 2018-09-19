Exclusive ‘Hell Fest’ Images Set a Serial Killer Loose in a Halloween Haunt

0

If you’ve ever been to a Halloween haunt, you’ve probably thought about what you’d do if suddenly the nightmares around you became real. Such is the setup for Hell Fest, the new horror pic from CBS Films and Lionsgate that’s set to slash it’s way through theaters just in time for Halloween season.

Directed by Gregory Plotkin (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension), the film follows a college student, Natalie (Amy Forsyth), and her friends through the annual horror haunt known as Hell Fest, but get a few more scares than they bargained for when it turns out a real killer is on the lose, using their horror-themed surroundings to hide his sinister deeds. If you missed it, be sure to check out the red-band trailer, which promises some pretty gruesome payoff for the seasonal slasher setting.

Also starring Reign Edwards, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Christian James, Roby Attal, Matt Mercurio, and Tony Todd, Hell Fest opens in theaters on September 28th. Check out our exclusive sneak peek images below.