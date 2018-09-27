Watch the Cast of ‘Hell Fest’ Play a Horror Themed Round of “Would You Rather”

0

We’ve got a new round of “Would You Rather” for you and this one’s a little different – it’s all horror! With the September 28th release of Hell Fest right around the corner, I got the chance to sit down with some of the film’s stars and challenged them to choose between walking through a haunted maze at the front or back of the group, going up against Freddy Krueger or Michael Myers, whether they’d prefer a surprise scare while filming or if they’d rather get into that headspace themselves, and more. You can find out what Amy Forsyth, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Roby Attal and Christian James chose in the video at the top of this article.

The foursome plus Reign Edwards and Matt Mercurio lead Hell Fest as a group of friends who opt to spend a night at a traveling haunted theme park that’s packed with creepy characters and mazes. One would think all of the scares would be in good fun, but on this particular night, one of the masked characters walking around actually isn’t a park employee. That person is a real killer preying on attendees.

Check out the new Hell Fest throwback trailer below: