NSFW ‘Hell Fest’ Trailer Asks “What If Haunted House, But Murdery?”

CBS Films and Lionsgate have released a new red-band trailer for the upcoming horror film Hell Fest. Directed by Gregory Plotkin (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension), the film revolves around a horror-themed amusement park in which an actual killer is on the loose. A college student named Natalie (Amy Forsyth) and her friends attend Hell Fest expecting to encounter scares and mazes galore, but soon find themselves being hunted by a genuine murderer who finds it easy to blend into the horror-centric atmosphere.

This red-band trailer showcases much of the film’s gore, including one eye-involved gag that may leave you reeling. The premise is a solid start for a horror film, but the execution of “single masked killer on the loose” is a bit played out—one wonders if this might have been a bit more engaging with more of a cult-y vibe of some sort. But I haven’t seen the film, so perhaps there are plenty of surprises in store. For now, this looks like it’ll be good for a few solid thrills.

Check out the new red-band Hell Fest trailer below, followed by an impressive new poster. The film also stars Reign Edwards, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Christian James, Robby Attal, Matt Mercurio, and Tony Todd. Hell Fest opens in theaters on September 28th.