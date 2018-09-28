Gregory Plotkin Talks ‘Hell Fest’ and Shares New Details on His Villain, The Other

0



Gregory Plotkin is carving out quite the place for himself in the horror genre. He’s probably best known for his extensive work on the Paranormal Acitvity franchise – having edited almost all of the movies and directing Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension – but you also might have caught his name in the credits of smash hits like Get Out and Happy Death Day as well because he edited those, too. Now this weekend Plotkin could continue to make his mark on the genre with his second feature directing effort, Hell Fest.

The movie features a group of friends who decide to spend the night out at a traveling haunted park called Hell Fest. Jump scares courtesy of mazes and creepy characters should be in good fun, but there’s someone walking around the park that night who’s taking their role way too seriously – and that’s probably because this individual isn’t even a park employee; they’re a real slasher trying to pick off park guests one by one.

With Hell Fest hitting theaters on September 28th, I got the chance to sit down for a brief interview with Plotkin and producer Gale Anne Hurd which you can watch right here, but Plotkin also swung by the Collider studio for an extended chat during which we covered his path from production assistant on Weekend at Bernie’s II to director, his experience working on Hell Fest and also some spoiler-filled behind the scenes details on his new slasher, The Other. You can hear about all of that using the audio player below. You can also access the interview using the PodcastOne App or on iTunes. (And don’t worry; there’s a spoiler warning during the chat in case you haven’t seen Hell Fest yet!) This interview is available in video form as well. Click here to give it a watch.

