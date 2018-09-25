Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Throwback Trailer for ‘Hell Fest’ Makes the Film Look Like an 80s Horror Movie

by      September 25, 2018

0

hell-fest-throwback-trailer

CBS Films and Lionsgate have gotten creative with the final trailer for their upcoming horror film Hell Fest. Directed by Gregory Plotkin (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension), the film revolves around a horror-themed amusement park in which an actual killer is on the loose. A college student named Natalie (Amy Forsyth) and her friends attend Hell Fest expecting to encounter scares and mazes galore, but soon find themselves being hunted by a genuine murderer who finds it easy to blend into the horror-centric atmosphere.

This “throwback trailer”, however, is done completely in the style of a trailer for a horror film that would’ve been released in the 80s or early 90s, and it’s pretty terrific. There’s certainly a Grindhouse vibe to retroactively making modern footage look grainy, but the voiceover and editing is particularly terrific, and those graphics! I’d love to see a horror film marketed like this from the get-go, although then you’d likely have audiences upset that the actual film isn’t 80s-esque at all.

Regardless, this is a neat trailer. Check it out below along with a throwback poster, and click here to watch our interview with Plotkin and producer Gale Anne Hurd. The film also stars Reign EdwardsBex Taylor-KlausChristian JamesRobby AttalMatt Mercurio, and Tony ToddHell Fest opens in theaters on September 28th.

Related Content
Previous Article
Gorgeous ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Launch Trailer Goes Full ‘300’
Tags

Latest News

Close