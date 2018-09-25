Throwback Trailer for ‘Hell Fest’ Makes the Film Look Like an 80s Horror Movie

0

CBS Films and Lionsgate have gotten creative with the final trailer for their upcoming horror film Hell Fest. Directed by Gregory Plotkin (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension), the film revolves around a horror-themed amusement park in which an actual killer is on the loose. A college student named Natalie (Amy Forsyth) and her friends attend Hell Fest expecting to encounter scares and mazes galore, but soon find themselves being hunted by a genuine murderer who finds it easy to blend into the horror-centric atmosphere.

This “throwback trailer”, however, is done completely in the style of a trailer for a horror film that would’ve been released in the 80s or early 90s, and it’s pretty terrific. There’s certainly a Grindhouse vibe to retroactively making modern footage look grainy, but the voiceover and editing is particularly terrific, and those graphics! I’d love to see a horror film marketed like this from the get-go, although then you’d likely have audiences upset that the actual film isn’t 80s-esque at all.

Regardless, this is a neat trailer. Check it out below along with a throwback poster, and click here to watch our interview with Plotkin and producer Gale Anne Hurd. The film also stars Reign Edwards, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Christian James, Robby Attal, Matt Mercurio, and Tony Todd. Hell Fest opens in theaters on September 28th.