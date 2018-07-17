First Trailer for ‘Hell Fest’ Reveals the Gale Anne Hurd-Produced Horror Feature

The first trailer for the horror show that is Hell Fest is here at last. The film takes place in an amusement park where a masked psychopath is on the loose. Murderous times are had by him, and deaths are had by the main characters.
To be honest, this looks like it could be fun. Yes, the premise is kind of simple, but there’s something to be said for horror films that aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel and just want to deliver some old-fashioned scares. There’s definitely an audience for this kind of movie, especially as we head into October, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Hell Fest ends up being a nice little sleeper hit for CBS Films and Lionsgate.
Directed by Gregory Plotkin, written by Seth M. Sherwood and produced by Gale Anne Hurd, Hell Fest stars Amy Forsyth (Rise, Beautiful Boy), Reign Edwards (The Bold and the Beautiful, Snowfall), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Voltron, The Killing), Christian James (Nashville, Exposed), Roby Attal (The Long Road Home, Red Eleven), Matt Mercurio (Black Lightning, The Resident) and Tony Todd (Candyman, The Man from Earth). CBS Films and Lionsgate will unleash Hell Fest in theaters on September 28th.
Check out the first green-band trailer for Hell Fest below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Hell Fest:
A masked serial killer turns a horror themed amusement park into his own personal playground, terrorizing a group of friends while the rest of the patrons believe that it is all part of the show.
College student NATALIE (Forsyth) is visiting her childhood best friend BROOKE (Edwards) and her roommate TAYLOR (Taylor-Klaus). If it was any other time of year these three and their boyfriends might be heading to a concert or bar, but it is Halloween which means that like everyone else they will be bound for HELL FEST – a sprawling labyrinth of rides, games, and mazes that travels the country and happens to be in town. Ever year thousands follow Hell Fest to experience fear at the ghoulish carnival of nightmares.
But for one visitor, Hell Fest is not the attraction – it is a hunting ground. An opportunity to slay in plain view of a gawking audience, too caught up in the terrifyingly fun atmosphere to recognize the horrific reality playing out before their eyes. As the body count and frenzied excitement of the crowds continues to rise, he turns his masked face to NATALIE, BROOKE, TAYLOR and their boyfriends who will fight to survive the night.
A terrifying thrill ride from iconic horror producer Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead, The Terminator) and director Gregory Plotkin (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, Editor – Get Out, Happy Death Day), this September, audiences will discover that it’s fun going in… but it’s hell getting out.