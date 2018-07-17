First Trailer for ‘Hell Fest’ Reveals the Gale Anne Hurd-Produced Horror Feature

0

The first trailer for the horror show that is Hell Fest is here at last. The film takes place in an amusement park where a masked psychopath is on the loose. Murderous times are had by him, and deaths are had by the main characters.

To be honest, this looks like it could be fun. Yes, the premise is kind of simple, but there’s something to be said for horror films that aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel and just want to deliver some old-fashioned scares. There’s definitely an audience for this kind of movie, especially as we head into October, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Hell Fest ends up being a nice little sleeper hit for CBS Films and Lionsgate.

Directed by Gregory Plotkin, written by Seth M. Sherwood and produced by Gale Anne Hurd, Hell Fest stars Amy Forsyth (Rise, Beautiful Boy), Reign Edwards (The Bold and the Beautiful, Snowfall), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Voltron, The Killing), Christian James (Nashville, Exposed), Roby Attal (The Long Road Home, Red Eleven), Matt Mercurio (Black Lightning, The Resident) and Tony Todd (Candyman, The Man from Earth). CBS Films and Lionsgate will unleash Hell Fest in theaters on September 28th.

Check out the first green-band trailer for Hell Fest below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Hell Fest: