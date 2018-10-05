‘Hellboy’ New York Comic-Con Poster Has Monsters to Spare

0

The promotional push for the Hellboy reboot has begun. Earlier this week, we got the first poster for the movie, and now an exclusive New York Comic-Con poster has been revealed. Attendees can get an autographed poster at the Dark Horse Comics booth tomorrow between 1:10 and 2:10pm ET.

As I said with the previous poster, fans of the character know that Hellboy is the “Right Hand of Doom”, a prophet of the apocalypse who is supposed to unlock the prison of a primordial demon dragon and bring about the end times. However, what makes the character so lovable is that his personality is just that of a working stiff. He made traffic in the paranormal, but he’s positively blue-collar in everything he does, so he doesn’t really want any part of his dark destiny, right down to shaving off his demon horns.

While the previous poster showed him in all his horned glory, the new poster shows Hellboy with his shaved down demon horns, but still wielding a sword. But more than Hellboy, this poster is about the supporting cast, showing all the monsters he’ll be encountering, the film’s villain (played by Milla Jovovich), and Hellboy’s fellow good guys.

Personally, I’m more curious about the tone Neil Marshall is bringing to the reboot. I’ve spoken to Hellboy fans who feel like Guillermo Del Toro’s movies diverted too much from the source material and were channeling the director more than they were comic creator Mike Mignola. I think it’s safe to assume that this new Hellboy will have a different feel than Del Toro’s 2004 movie and its 2008 sequel, so I’m cautiously optimistic about what Marshall is bringing to the table.

Check out the new Hellboy poster below. The film opens April 12, 2019 and stars David Harbour as Hellboy, Ian McShane as Professor Bruttenholm, Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, and Milla Jovovich as the Blood Queen.