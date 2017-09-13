First Look at David Harbour as the New Hellboy

0

Lionsgate has unveiled the first image of David Harbour as the titular character in the upcoming Hellboy reboot, and you certainly can’t say he doesn’t look the part. The film was announced earlier this year, with comics creator Mike Mignola crafting a new story unconnected to Guillermo del Toro’s previous two feature film adaptations of the character. Harbour, who broke out in a big way in Stranger Things, landed the plum role and the film will be brought to life by The Descent director Neill Marshall.

Harbour is joined in the cast by Mila Jovovich as the film’s villain and Ian McShane as Professor Broom, and while some controversy erupted when Ed Skrein signed on as Major Ben Daimio, Skrein dropped out over whitewashing concerns and is being replaced by Daniel Dae Kim.

Harbour’s look here closely mirrors the comics character, but there is some significant distinction from Ron Perlman’s iteration. Indeed, earlier this year Harbour revealed that Hellboy won’t be an origin story and explained how he plans to take the character in a new direction: