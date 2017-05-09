Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: R-Rated ‘Hellboy’ Reboot in the Works; First Trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2049′

by      May 9, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, May 9th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • New R-Rated Hellboy reboot in the works
  • Russell Crowe, David Oyelowo circling Clarence Darrow movie Arc of Justice
  • Opening This Week
  • First trailer for Absolutely Anything starring Simon Pegg featuring voices of Monty Python and Robin Williams
  • Mail Bag
