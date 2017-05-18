Posters for the ‘Hellboy’ Reboot, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, and More from Cannes

0

Collider is back at the Cannes Film Festival to discover the crème de la crème of international cinema, debate with other critics about the various films, interview stars and see new ones on the rise, complain about the long lines, party (a bit), and walk (a lot) down the Croisette to watch the massive billboards and video installations of upcoming blockbusters.

So slather on some sunscreen and let’s take a walk.

Bong Joon Ho’s Okja and Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories, the two Netflix productions in competition, which caused much controversy among French distributors after the selection was announced, are prominently featured. Considering the quality of the series produced by Netflix, they are two of the most anticipated films this year.

Further down is Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó’s Jupiter Moon, hanging right next to a Renault ad. Does that mean the French automobile company will provide the vehicles for outer space road trips?

On the rotating kiosk, we see festival opener, the off-competition festival opener Ismael’s Ghosts by Arnaud Desplechin and the in-competition L’Amant Double by Francois Ozon.