New ‘Hellboy’ Poster Is Lit AF; First Trailer Coming This Week

Lionsgate has released a new Hellboy poster for the upcoming reboot, and has also revealed when we’ll get to see the film’s first trailer. This new adaptation is not connected to Guillermo del Toro’s previous two films and instead finds Stranger Things star David Harbour filling the titular role of a demon who fights supernatural forces. The Descent director Neil Marshall—who also directed the iconic “Blackwater” episode of Game of Thrones—is at the helm, and he’s working from a story concocted by Hellboy comics creator Mike Mignola himself.

Those involved have thus far teased an R-rated take on the material that’s more violent and bloody than del Toro’s adaptations. And, with Mignola involved, this new film hews closer to the source material as well.

This new poster is fairly straightforward: Hellboy is a demon with horns (seen here in his Anung Un Rama form), and the title is aflame because hell = super duper hot. It’s a nice, simple design, but fans have no doubt have enough of the teasing and are ready to see the reportedly great trailer already. Well IGN, which debuted the poster, also has the Hellboy reboot trailer release date set as this coming Thursday, December 20th. Indeed, we’ll get our first look at the new Hellboy in action this week.

For now, check out the poster below. The film opens in theaters on April 12, 2019 and stars David Harbour as Hellboy, Ian McShane as Professor Bruttenholm, Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, and Milla Jovovich as the Blood Queen.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hellboy: