‘Hellboy’ Reboot to Arrive in Early 2019

Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment’s Hellboy reboot is going to miss the 25th anniversary of Mike Mignola‘s Dark Horse Comics creation by about a year, but the good news is that this new take on Anung un Rama will arrive early in 2019. Stranger Things star David Harbour takes on the title role in Neil Marshall‘s film, which also stars Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, and Daniel Dae Kim.

As THR reports, Hellboy will arrive January 11, 2019. Currently, that puts the film in direct competition with Fox’s sci-fi/adventure flick Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt, Donald Sutherland and Tommy Lee Jones, directed by James Gray; and Paramount’s curious comedy, What Men Want, fronted by Taraji P. Henson. Those films will all be followed up by the highly anticipated Glass from Blumhouse and Universal the very next week, so we’ll see which one has the best legs and/or which film(s) shifts schedules.

Here’s Harbour’s take on the character and how the reboot will approach his story:

“There are things that I’m gonna do that are different. Hellboy is the same character from the comics and from what Ron did, there are certain things that are the same thing, but I do think that—I don’t know, there’s a different approach because I sort of highlight different things, I think, than Ron does. Ron sort of embraces this machismo in himself and in Hellboy, and I really like it and it’s super fun and it’s a super fun performance, but I think Hellboy has a certain psycho dynamic where occasionally he has to prove that he’s the lion, has to roar, and I think he struggles with his own masculinity. But I don’t think he needs that as much as maybe those other movies. I have a bit of a different take on his capability or his slickness. I sort of think that for me he’s a little less skilled at constructing that persona.”

