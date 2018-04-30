Henry Cavill on His Mustache, His Dog, and His Role in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

0

The other day at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Paramount Pictures and Skydance world premiered some new footage from Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and it left everyone in the theater breathless. One of the sequences featured Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill jumping out of a plane at 30,000 feet and then attempting to do synchronized action that has to hit very specific marks to make sure everyone would be in focus. They also filmed this sequence as the sun was going down, so each day they had only one chance to get it right. And that’s only one of the big scenes from the film!

We also saw a sequence with Cruise in Paris weaving in and out of cars on a motorcycle going at high speeds without a helmet. While I knew logically he was okay because he was on stage, I was actually nervous for him watching the footage. Trust me, as someone that has seen countless movies and action set pieces, the new footage from Fallout was amazing, and everyone I spoke to after the panel thought it was something special. I cannot wait to see the finished film.

Shortly before watching that jaw-dropping footage, I got a few minutes with Henry Cavill on the Paramount Pictures red carpet. During the interview, Cavill talks about his dog Kal-El and how he’s becoming Instagram famous, how Cavill is learning to have fun with social media, and then gives a great answer to what would surprise people to learn about the making of Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He also talks about how he wanted to do all of his own stunts in Fallout, Tom Cruise’s reaction to that, and he reveals a lot more information about his character.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Finally, if you missed what Cavill told me about Man of Steel 2, click here to check it out. Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby, and opens July 27th.

Henry Cavill: