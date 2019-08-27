Exclusive ‘Night Hunter’ Clip Sees Henry Cavill Tracking a Predator Through an Eerie Underground Lair

0

One of the more pulse-pounding post-DC projects for Henry Cavill comes in the form of Night Hunter, a dark thriller written and directed by David Raymond. Cavill plays another breed of super man, a detective named Marshall who teams up with a local vigilante (Ben Kingsley) to stop a criminal (Brendan Fletcher) orchestrating horrific crimes from behind bars. We’re excited to bring you an unsettling exclusive clip from the film, which offers further proof that if you hear Christmas music coming from a dark basement in the middle of nowhere, do not go down into that dark basement in the middle of nowhere unless you look like Henry Cavill.

Collider also spoke to Raymond, who told us why Cavill was the man to embody his predator-hunting detective:

“I wanted Henry because I felt there’s a side of him we’d not seen before. He’s got a formidable onscreen prescience, but for me, also a wonderful vulnerability. He’s playing a character who for all his strength, all his knowledge, he can’t do the one thing he truly wants to do… which is hug his daughter. – Henry brings a real depth to Marshall, a sadness and almost guilt to him which he’s able to convey without saying anything. It’s all in his subtle performance, these glimpses of his soul that Henry reluctantly shows us in his mannerisms, his body language. It’s been a joy to watch Henry bring Marshall to life.”

Check out the clip below. Saban Films will release Night Hunter—which also stars Alexandra Daddario, Nathan Fillion, Stanley Tucci, and Minka Kelly—is available exclusively on DIRECTV now and in theaters and on-demand September 6.

Here is the official synopsis for Night Hunter: