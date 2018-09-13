Heroes: Is Henry Cavill Really Out as Superman?

0

On this episode of Heroes, Amy Dallen, Coy Jandreau and Ashley Robinson welcome special guest Raven Metzner and discuss the following:

THR reports that Henry Cavill looks to be out as Superman at WB/DC, but Cavill’s manager and the studio issue confusing statements possibly countering this report.

Interview with Netflix’s Iron Fist Season 2 showrunner M. Raven Metzner.

Netflix releases a teaser for Season 3 of Daredevil that portends a darker approach to this season.

Ain’t It Cool News is reporting that a feature film adaptation of Captain Britain and the Black Knight might be coming from Guy Ritchie.

The CW releases a Season 2 promo for Black Lightning.

Sony recently released their new Spider-Man game for the PS4 that stars the voice of Yuri Lowenthal. Coy and Amy give you their thoughts on the game.

In an interview on the The Marvelists: The MCU Podcast, Mark Ruffalo confirms that Avengers 4 is in reshoots, including the ending of the film.

Speaking at New Jersey’s Heroes & Villains FanFest, Ray Fisher did not sound too positive about the possibility of a Cyborg film. Fisher said it comes down to a “numbers game”.

EW released new character details for a few Captain Marvel characters including Jude Law‘s “Starforce Commander” and Gemma Chan‘s Minn-Erva.

In an interview with /Film, DC Universe’s Swamp Thing writer Gary Dauberman revealed that the show will be a hard R rating and will be influenced by Alan Moore‘s run in the comic books.

Marvel Comics announced that a new Superior Spider-Man series is coming back in October. The comic book will be written by Christos Gage with art by Mike Hawthorne.