Henry Cavill Just Posted a Cryptic Response to Those ‘Superman’ Rumors

Is Henry Cavill leaving the DCEU behind? Not so fast. Earlier today, a report claimed that the Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman star was hanging up the cape as Superman, but if confusing social media posts are to be believed, the actor is still very much on Team Supes.

Per the initial report, contract negotiations between Cavill and Warner Bros. fell apart after the actor was in talks to shoot a cameo for the upcoming DCEU pic Shazam!, but was unable to make the scheduling work, leading the studio to shift focus to their developing Supergirl movie. After the news broke, WB issues a statement emphasizing their “great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill,” and Cavill’s agent Dany Garcia posted a tweet encouraging fans, “Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet.” To quote a popular Oprah gif, what is the truth?!

And the plot thickens! While Cavill hasn’t released an official comment on the rumors, he did take to instagram to post the mother of confounding replies: a video of himself, wearing a “Krypton Lifting Team” T-shirt, looking to the sky with his best Kal-El face, and slowly holding up a Superman doll…. while a dog barking version of The Blue Danube plays in the background. The caption reads simply, “Today was exciting.” Do your worst internet sleuths, because I’ve got no idea what all that means except the obvious — Cavill is not distancing himself from the Superman brand at all, and if an actor lost the franchise gig that made him a household name, he probably wouldn’t call the day “exciting”.



View this post on Instagram Today was exciting #Superman A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Sep 12, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

Time will tell exactly what the future holds for Cavill and his tenure at the DCEU, but it looks like it might not be time to launch that “Bring Back Henry Cavill” petition just yet.

What do you guys think? Is Cavill still on board? Was this a case of “negotiating in public”? Or could Cavill really be saying goodbye to his Kryptonian career? Sound off in the comments below.