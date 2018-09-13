Movie Talk: Will WB/DC Reverse Course on Replacing Henry Cavill as Superman?

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Haleigh Foutch, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • THR reports that Henry Cavill is out as Superman in the DCEU; Cavill’s manager and WB do not confirm it one way or the other.
  • Deadline is reporting that there are rumors swirling around that if WB does decide to dump Henry Cavill than Michael B. Jordan would possibly step in to play Superman.
  • Netflix releases the first trailer for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs from Joel Coen and Ethan Coen. The film stars James Franco, Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan and Tim Blake Nelson.
  • CineLife Entertainment announced that they are rereleasing a digitally remastered version of John Carpenter‘s original Halloween from 1978 in theaters.
  • Live Twitter Questions
