Movie Talk: Will WB/DC Reverse Course on Replacing Henry Cavill as Superman?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Haleigh Foutch, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- THR reports that Henry Cavill is out as Superman in the DCEU; Cavill’s manager and WB do not confirm it one way or the other.
- Deadline is reporting that there are rumors swirling around that if WB does decide to dump Henry Cavill than Michael B. Jordan would possibly step in to play Superman.
- Netflix releases the first trailer for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs from Joel Coen and Ethan Coen. The film stars James Franco, Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan and Tim Blake Nelson.
- CineLife Entertainment announced that they are rereleasing a digitally remastered version of John Carpenter‘s original Halloween from 1978 in theaters.
- Live Twitter Questions