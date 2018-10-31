‘The Witcher’: Netflix Releases First Look at Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

0

Netflix has released the first image of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in their upcoming adaptation of The Witcher. The best-selling fantasy series, which has already been adapted into an acclaimed video game trilogy, follows Geralt, a monster hunter, who teams up with a sorceress and a princess to navigate a treacherous landscape.

I don’t want to make a judgment on the show based off a single publicity photo, but it is certainly a look. So far today in the Collider Slack we’ve called this look “Club Owner from Amsterdam”, “Old Legolas”, and “Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII”. But again, it’s just a single photo, and Netflix probably released it since filming is about to get underway in Hungary, and they don’t want poor quality cellphone camera shots to be the first look people get of Cavill as Geralt.

Check out an image and video of the camera and makeup test below. The Witcher arrives on Netflix in 2019 and also stars Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer, Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom, Teen Spirit) as Renfri.

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis for The Witcher: