‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding Launches Production Company, Sets Up Two Projects

0

Some actors think they’ve made it when they star in a movie. Others don’t think they’ve made it until they become a movie star. But these days, you haven’t really made it in Hollywood until you launch your own production company. Sure enough, hot off the global success of Crazy Rich Asians, rising star Henry Golding has done just that with Long House Productions.

At this time last year, most people didn’t even know Golding’s name, but Crazy Rich Asians changed that in an instant. The press and social media embraced the dashing newcomer, who quickly landed lead roles in a pair of Paul Feig movies and a new film from Guy Ritchie. Now, Golding has set his sights on producing, and he has already lined up a pair of projects for Long House

Golding is set to star in the action-thriller Hoof Harrington’s Greatest Hits, which James Strong will direct from a script by Dutch Southern that was voted to the 2010 Black List. The story followed an elite but aging assassin who gets a contract put out on him by his arms-dealing father. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the script will be “reimagined,” as Golding is obviously far from “aging.” I’ve been reporting on this project for the better part of a decade, which means there’s either something special about the script, or problematic. It’s probably both, to be honest. The awkward title certainly falls into the latter category. Frankly, it wouldn’t surprise me if someone said “does he have to be an assassin?” but apparently, that much will go unchanged.

Golding and Long House will produce alongside John Wick/Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, his 87North partner Kelly McCormick, and Damian Jones of DJ Films. Annie Marter will serve as executive producer, and Great Point Media financed development. Hoof Harrington seems further along than Long House’s other project, which THR says will be its first — The Inheritance, an action-adventure movie written by Alistair Hudson, who conceived of the original story with Golding.

Long House has a deal with China’s Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group, which was a co-investor in Crazy Rich Asians. Starlight has a $100 million development and production fund that has deals with several top directors including James Wan and Jon M. Chu, and Golding is the first actor to join its illustrious ranks.

“Henry is the only actor/producer with a deal here, because we see him as a class of one,” said Starlight boss Peter Luo, who announced the deal with Golding. That puts a lot of pressure on the actor, who told THR that he hopes to draw on his travel experiences for material.

“For me, it’s the real passion we all have for entertaining and telling stories. I am excited to bring the unique stories that come from my experiences and the time I’ve spent living in Asia, London, America, and all over the world, to the movies that I work on and the material I look forward to developing. Working with Peter and everybody at Starlight, we are able to make that possible,” said Golding.

Golding recently co-starred alongside Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, and he next stars opposite Emilia Clarke in Feig’s holiday-themed rom-com Last Christmas. He has also wrapped Guy Ritchie‘s next film The Gentlemen, which based on the sizzle reel I saw at CinemaCon, looks like a return-to-form for the director of Snatch. He’s represented by Paradigm and Megan Silverman Management.