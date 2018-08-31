Exclusive ‘Hereditary’ Deleted Scene Teases Some Gut-Wrenching Foreshadowing

0

The movie that traumatized audiences (including yours truly) in theaters earlier this year is about to bring its nightmarish visions into homes. Ari Aster‘s critically-celebrated horror debut Hereditary arrives on Blu-ray and DVD next week, and the home video release promises a few bonus features including, a photo gallery of the film’s intricate miniatures, a behind-the-scenes making-of featurette, and a few deleted scenes.

In anticipation of the Blu-ray release, we’ve got an exclusive look at one of the deleted scenes, and if you’ve seen the movie, you’ll find it to be a particularly stomach-churning bit of foreshadowing. Hereditary stars Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, and Milly Shapiro, and arrives on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on September 4th. Check out our exclusive clip below.

Spoilers below:

So, we all know nothing good is waiting inside that party for Charlie and this clip is particularly interesting because it seems to back the theory that the Paimon himself isn’t necessarily a willing or active participants in the cult’s plans, but another yet another pawn. No doubt the film’s other deleted scenes will hold more insights into the characters and their tragic tale, but for the most part, you should expect bits of added character drama above all.

When we spoke with Aster ahead of the film’s theatrical release, he revealed the original scripted version of the film was three hours long, and they ultimately cut 30 scenes and almost all of them were family drama. “We didn’t cut any of the horror stuff out,” he explained. Instead it was the quieter emotional bits that ended up on the cutting room floor. “It certainly made [the film[ more meditative” Aster said of the deleted footage. “It was more demanding. It was less of a mainstream film. It was a film that would have locked out a good portion of the audience, that I think is now invited. But it was a film that really took its time.” All told there was an hour trimmed from Hereditary‘s theatrical cut, and while you won’t see the unedited version on the Blu-ray, you can look forward to nine deleted scenes, including the one above.

Here are more official details on the Blu-ray release: