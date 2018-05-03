Watch: Exclusive ‘Hereditary’ Featurette Teases the Buzziest Horror Movie of the Year

0

After a record-breaking year for the genre in 2017, horror is on track to have another banger of a year at the cinemas in 2018. We’re only in May, but we’ve already had a string of intriguing indie horrors, studio hits, and plenty of killer streaming releases, but the festival hit that critics just can’t stop raving about is A24’s latest genre offering, Hereditary.

The feature film debut from writer-director Ari Astor made a hell of a splash when it premiered at Sundance to deafening acclaim, and since then it’s continued to earn a steady string of glowing reviews around the festival circuit from SXSW to the Overlook Film Festival. For the rest of us, the wait is almost over and ahead of the film’s June 8 theatrical release, we’ve got an exclusive featurette for Hereditary that teases the arrival of Astor’s vision. As he describes it in the video, Hereditary “is about a family going to hell. This is a character study that loses its mind.”

Hereditary stars Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, and Milly Shapiro. Check out our exclusive featurette below.

Here’s the official synopsis: