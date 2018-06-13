A24 Heralds the Toni Collette Oscar Campaign with a New ‘Hereditary’ Trailer

0

Have you heard how good Toni Collette is in Hereditary? I’m sure you have, but just in case: Toni Collette is so good in Hereditary. The actress delivers the performance of her career in the hit horror movie from first time feature filmmaker Ari Aster, and the Oscar buzz has been brewing since the film debuted back at Sundance. But Hereditary is having a moment right now, riding the wave of critical acclaim and a killer marketing campaign from A24 to $13 million opening weekend box office — the best opening for any A24 film to date — and to keep the buzz a-brewin’ the indie studio has released a new trailer for the film putting the spotlight on Collette’s breathtaking performance.

Of course, it’s going to take a heck of a campaign to keep the fires lit on this one. Not because the performance doesn’t deserve it, but a) Hereditary was released in the thick of summer and awards voters tend to have short memories and b) the Oscars have a notorious genre bias. However, coming off a year where Get Out took home Best Original Screenplay and the Academy gave Best Picture to a GDT monster movie, it might just be Collette’s time/ The actress previously earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for The Sixth Sense and her performance in Hereditary is basically the Olympics level version of her mini-breakdown in that film, so fingers crossed!

The less you know about Hereditary before seeing it, the better, but to keep things spoiler-free, the film follows Annie (Collette) and her family after the death of her mysterious mother. Pulled apart by grief, the family descends into a hellish nightmare of domestic and supernatural torment. It’s an outstanding film and it all hinges on Collette’s performance, because in case you need one more reminder, she is so crazy good in this movie. Hereditary is currently playing in theaters nationwide and also stars Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne, Milly Shapiro, and Ann Dowd. Check out the new teaser below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hereditary:

“When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.”

