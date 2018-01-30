First ‘Hereditary’ Trailer Reveals A24’s Buzzy Sundance Horror Hit

0

We have an early contender for horror movie of the year! A24’s twisted horror drama Hereditary earned rave reviews out of Sundance earlier this month and was quickly handed a peak summer release date. Riding high on that buzz, the first trailer has already arrived and it’s easy to see why Toni Collette is earning such an outpouring of critical acclaim for her performance in the film. It’s also easy to see that this movie looks scary as heck.

A24 reliably turns out some of the best movies of the year, and they’ve put a spotlight on first-rate genre filmmaking since they opened their doors, so every new horror film from the studio makes my ears perk up, but the reviews on this one have been next level. Hereditary marks the feature film debut of writer-director Ari Aster, and the recurring theme in the film’s Sundance reviews is how bone-chilling, pants-shitting terrifying it is.

Collette stars a woman processing the recent death of her difficult mother when strange, cryptic occurrences transform their grieving process into a terrifying nightmare and reveal horrifying truths about their ancestry. Hereditary also stars Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, Gabriel Byrne and arrives in theaters on June 8, 2018.

