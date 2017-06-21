Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2017

Netflix has announced a slew of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service next month, and it’s pretty solid! There are some big blockbusters heading to Netflix like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but also solid cinephile fare like Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love. After expiring in June, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is back in the fold, and James Cameron’s epic love story Titanic will be available for your streaming pleasure. There are also a couple of intriguing Netflix originals like the anorexia-centric To the Bone and the Jessica Williams romantic comedy The Incredible Jessica James.
On the TV side of things we’ve got the first season of Castlevania and Jason Bateman’s drama series Ozark to look forward to, as well as Nicholas Stoller‘s promising series Friends from College.
Check out the full list below.
Avail. 7/1/17
Titanic
The Originals: Season 4
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
El Barco: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Deep Water: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Offspring: Season 6
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
Witnesses: Season 2
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
The Land Before Time
Dad
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives