Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2017

Netflix has announced a slew of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service next month, and it’s pretty solid! There are some big blockbusters heading to Netflix like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but also solid cinephile fare like Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love. After expiring in June, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is back in the fold, and James Cameron’s epic love story Titanic will be available for your streaming pleasure. There are also a couple of intriguing Netflix originals like the anorexia-centric To the Bone and the Jessica Williams romantic comedy The Incredible Jessica James.

On the TV side of things we’ve got the first season of Castlevania and Jason Bateman’s drama series Ozark to look forward to, as well as Nicholas Stoller‘s promising series Friends from College.

Check out the full list below, and click here for what’s leaving Netflix. And if you haven’t checked out Collider Video’s new “Best Movies on Netflix” show, watch that here.

Avail. 7/1/17

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar’s Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives