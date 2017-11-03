Facebook Messenger

Heroes: DC vs. Marvel Part 7 2010-2014

by      November 3, 2017

0

On this 192nd episode of Heroes (November 3, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to break down Part 7 of their DC vs. Marvel series and talk the years 2010-2014: DC vs. Marvel – The 2000’s – 2010-2014 DC: Films Live Action

DC: Animated Movies

  • 2010 – Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
  • 2010 – Batman: Under the Red Hood
  • 2010 – Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
  • 2011 – All-Star Superman
  • 2011 – Green Lantern Emerald Knights
  • 2011 – Batman: Year One
  • 2012 – Justice League: Doom
  • 2012 – Superman vs The Elite
  • 2012 – The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
  • 2013 – The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
  • 2013 – Superman: Unbound
  • 2013 – Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
  • 2014 – JLA adventures: Trapped in Time
  • 2014 – Justice League: War
  • 2014 – Son of Batman
  • 2014 – Batman: Assualt on Arkham

DC: TV Series LiveAction

  • 2010 – Human Target – Fox
  • 2011 – Wonder Woman – ABC (Pilot)
  • 2012 – Arrow – CW
  • 2014 – Constantine – NBC
  • 2014 – The Flash – CW
  • 2014 – Gotham – Fox

DC: Animated Series

  • 2010 - Young Justice – WB Animation / Cartoon Network
  • 2011 – Green Lantern The Animated Series – WB Animation / Cartoon Network
  • 2013 – Beware the Batman – WB Animation / Cartoon Network
  • 2013 – Teen Titans Go! – WB Animation / Cartoon Network

Marvel: Films Live Action

  • 2010 - Iron Man 2 – Marvel Studios
  • 2011 – Thor – Marvel Studios
  • 2011 – X-Men First Class – 20th Century Fox
  • 2011 – Captain America – Marvel Studios
  • 2011 – Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance – Columbia Pictures
  • 2012 – The Avengers – Marvel Studios
  • 2012 – The Amazing Spider-Man – Columbia Pictures
  • 2013 – Iron Man 3 – Marvel Studios
  • 2013 – The Wolverine – 20th Century Fox
  • 2013 – Thor: The Dark World – Marvel Studios
  • 2014 - Captain America: The Winter Soldier – Marvel Studios
  • 2014 – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Columbia Pictures
  • 2014 – X-Men: Days of Future Past – 20th Century Fox
  • 2014 – Guardians of the Galaxy – Marvel Studios

Marvel: Animated Movies

  • 2010 – Planet Hulk – Marvel Animated Features / Lionsgate
  • 2011 – Thor: Tales of Asgard – Marvel Animated Features / Lionsgate
  • 2013 – Iron Man: Rise of Technovore – Madhouse
  • 2013 – Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United – Marvel Animation
  • 2014 - Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher – Madhouse
  • 2014 – Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United – Marvel Animation
  • 2014 – Big Hero 6 – Disney

Marvel: TV Series LiveAction

Marvel: Animated Series

  • 2010 – The Avengers: Earths Mightiest Heroes – Film Roman
  • 2010 – Marvel Anime – Madhouse (4 series -Iron Man, Wolverine, XMen, Blade)
  • 2012 – Ultimate Spider-Man
  • 2013 – Hulk and the Agents of SMASH

