Heroes: DC vs. Marvel Part 7 2010-2014

0

On this 192nd episode of Heroes (November 3, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to break down Part 7 of their DC vs. Marvel series and talk the years 2010-2014: DC vs. Marvel – The 2000’s – 2010-2014 DC: Films Live Action

2010 – The Losers

2010 – Jonah Hex

2011 – Green Lantern

2012 – The Dark Knight Rises

2013 – Man of Steel

DC: Animated Movies

2010 – Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

2010 – Batman: Under the Red Hood

2010 – Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

2011 – All-Star Superman

2011 – Green Lantern Emerald Knights

2011 – Batman: Year One

2012 – Justice League: Doom

2012 – Superman vs The Elite

2012 – The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

2013 – The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

2013 – Superman: Unbound

2013 – Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

2014 – JLA adventures: Trapped in Time

2014 – Justice League: War

2014 – Son of Batman

2014 – Batman: Assualt on Arkham

DC: TV Series LiveAction

2010 – Human Target – Fox

2011 – Wonder Woman – ABC (Pilot)

2012 – Arrow – CW

– CW 2014 – Constantine – NBC

2014 – The Flash – CW

– CW 2014 – Gotham – Fox

DC: Animated Series

2010 - Young Justice – WB Animation / Cartoon Network

2011 – Green Lantern The Animated Series – WB Animation / Cartoon Network

2013 – Beware the Batman – WB Animation / Cartoon Network

2013 – Teen Titans Go! – WB Animation / Cartoon Network

Marvel: Films Live Action

2010 - Iron Man 2 – Marvel Studios

2011 – Thor – Marvel Studios

2011 – X-Men First Class – 20th Century Fox

2011 – Captain America – Marvel Studios

– Marvel Studios 2011 – Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance – Columbia Pictures

2012 – The Avengers – Marvel Studios

– Marvel Studios 2012 – The Amazing Spider-Man – Columbia Pictures

2013 – Iron Man 3 – Marvel Studios

2013 – The Wolverine – 20th Century Fox

2013 – Thor: The Dark World – Marvel Studios

2014 - Captain America: The Winter Soldier – Marvel Studios

– Marvel Studios 2014 – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Columbia Pictures

2014 – X-Men: Days of Future Past – 20th Century Fox

– 20th Century Fox 2014 – Guardians of the Galaxy – Marvel Studios

Marvel: Animated Movies

2010 – Planet Hulk – Marvel Animated Features / Lionsgate

2011 – Thor: Tales of Asgard – Marvel Animated Features / Lionsgate

2013 – Iron Man: Rise of Technovore – Madhouse

2013 – Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United – Marvel Animation

2014 - Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher – Madhouse

2014 – Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United – Marvel Animation

2014 – Big Hero 6 – Disney

Marvel: TV Series LiveAction

2013 – Agents of Shield – ABC

Marvel: Animated Series