Heroes: Jessica Chastain Teases Her ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Character

by      September 11, 2017

Welcome to the 161st episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Monday September 11, 2017:

  • Jeph Loeb released a statement as to why the Inhumans went from MCU Movie to an ABC television series.

Minor Mutations:

  • Jared Leto says he’s confused about the multiple Jokers, but he’s cool with baton passing.
  • Jessica Chastain says she’s not playing Lilandra.
  • Jeremy Renner BTS mohawk pic might mean he is going from Hawkeye to Ronin
  • Titans TV series casts Alan Ritchson as Hawk & Minka Kelly as Dove!
  • X-Force has Drew Goddard writing and directing!
