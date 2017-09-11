Heroes: Jessica Chastain Teases Her ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Character

0

Welcome to the 161st episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Monday September 11, 2017:

Tribute to Len Wein co-creator of Wolverine and Swamp Thing.

New Thor: Ragnarok trailer reveals more epic action!

Jeph Loeb released a statement as to why the Inhumans went from MCU Movie to an ABC television series.

Minor Mutations:

Kingsman: The Golden Circle New York premiere canceled as profits go to hurricane relief funds

Jared Leto says he’s confused about the multiple Jokers, but he’s cool with baton passing.

Jessica Chastain says she’s not playing Lilandra.

Suicide Squad 2 has Gavin O’Connor writing and directing.

Jeremy Renner BTS mohawk pic might mean he is going from Hawkeye to Ronin

Titans TV series casts Alan Ritchson as Hawk & Minka Kelly as Dove!

X-Force has Drew Goddard writing and directing!