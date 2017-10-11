Watch the Collider Heroes Panel from NYCC 2017

On this episode of Collider Heroes, we bring you the Collider Heroes panel from 2017 NYCC. Host Jon Schepp brings on David Griffin, Amy Dallen, Ashley Robinson, Jason Inman, and Mark Ellis to talk all things Marvel and DC, as well as answering YOUR questions!
-
‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’: Over 50 Things to Know Before Getting in the Game
-
‘Blockers’ NSFW Trailer Has John Cena Chugging Beer Through His Butt
-
Every ‘Alien’ Movie Ranked from Worst to Best
-
New Movies Anywhere App Attempts to Combine All Your Digital Collections
-
Watch: Samantha Bee Eviscerates Harvey Weinstein and Other “Hollywood Creeps”