Heroes: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ – The Spoiler Review

On this episode of Heroes (November 6, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Robert Meyer Burnett and John Rocha to bring you the latest from the world of Heroes and Villains and answer your Twitter questions which include:

Thor: Ragnarok – Collider Heroes spoiler review.

Minor Mutations:

Mark Strong is in talks to be cast as Dr.Sivana and Asher Angel is cast as Billy Batson in Shazam! Wonder Woman becomes the highest grossing box office superhero origin film of all time. Avengers: Infinity War is described as a heist movie with Thanos as one of the leads. Deadpool 2 gets Tyler Bates on the score. Tons of clips hi-res pics & B-Roll from Justice League hit the web, and early reviewers say nothing. Laurence Fishburne is playing Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers 4 set pics reveal a muzzled Loki & Thor flashback from end of first Avengers Krypton upcoming TV series casts Blake Ritson as Brainiac, and Supergirl casts Jerry Rath as Brainiac 5