‘Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie’ Clip Reveals the Reunited Cast of Nickelodeon Characters

0

Hey Arnold! fans got off their stoops for Nickelodeon’s “Hey Arnold!: From Hillwood to the Jungle!” at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel included the series’ classic voice actors Lane Toran (Arnold), Jamil Walker Smith (Gerald), Francesca Marie Smith (Helga), and Anndi McAfee (Phoebe), along with the new generation of talent featured in the upcoming TV movie—Mason Vale Cotton (Arnold) and Benjamin “Lil’ P-Nut” Flores, Jr. (Gerald). Original series creator Craig Bartlett and composer Jim Lang were also featured on the one-of-a-kind panel, which treated fans to an exclusive first-look clip of the Hey Arnold! TV movie, brand-new character art and more.

The panel’s sneak peeks included: a never-before-seen clip, revealing several beloved characters featured throughout the series who emerge in Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie and a first look at Arnold, Gerald, Helga and Phoebe’s jungle outfits.

Check out the first look at Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie below:

Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie is an action-packed TV movie that takes kids on the field trip of a lifetime, following Arnold and his friends on a quest to achieve his ultimate dream of finding his missing parents. The two-hour TV movie features a storyline that picks up from where the original series ended in 2004 and resolves unanswered questions and plot lines, including Arnold finally getting answers about the whereabouts of his missing parents. The movie is co-written and executive produced by the series’ original creator Craig Bartlett and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif.

As previously announced, additional voice actors reprising their famed roles include: Justin Shenkarow as Harold; Olivia Hack as Rhonda; Nika Futterman as Olga; Dan Butler as Mr. Simmons; Dan Castellaneta as Grandpa; Tress MacNeille as Grandma; Antoinette Stella as Stella; Carlos Alazraqui as Eduardo; Dom Irrera as Ernie; Maurice LaMarche as Bob Pataki; Kath Soucie as Miriam; Danielle Judovits as Big Patty; Danny Cooksey as Stoop Kid; Jim Belushi as Coach Wittenberg; and Craig Bartlett as Miles.

Toran and Smith will supplement the returning cast by lending their voices to roles and Alfred Molina voices resident villain, Lasombra.

Additional new voices in the Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie include: Gavin Lewis as Eugene; Jet Jurgensmeyer as Stinky; Aiden Lewandowski as Sid; Laya Hayes as Nadine; Nicolas Cantu as Curly; Wally Wingert as Oskar; and Stephen Stanton as Pigeon Man.

Pictured from Left to Right: