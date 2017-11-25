This Week in Animation: Nickelodeon’s ‘Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie’ Is Worth the Wait

0

We hope you’re having a wonderful Thanksgiving break here in the States. Since it’s the start of the holidays, news is a little slow, so even though we managed to cover quite a bit of animation news already this week (which you can find at links below), there’s still a bit of new stuff to share with you.

First of all, there’s the long-awaited debut of Nickelodeon’s Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie. I’m happy to say that this one was well worth the wait. It’s certainly a lot more mature and even darker in tone than the original series, which is saying something considering that Hey Arnold! was one of the best animated depictions of life as a 90s kid. The movie sends the familiar faces of P.S. 118 onto their biggest (and most colorful) adventure yet while revisiting some of the Nicktoon’s greatest hits along the way. Our title hero finally gets some answers to his questions (and those of fans’ as well), but it doesn’t come easy, and he won’t be able to do it on his own. It’s a can’t-miss movie for fans of Arnold, his family, and friends.

And since it’s such a busy holiday weekend, DreamWorks and NBC aired their Trolls holiday special on the same night as Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! celebrated its 200th episode. On the movie front, Universal and Illumination Entertainment’s Despicable Me 3, available on digital now, arrives on Blu-ray and DVD soon, so they’ve offered up some early looks at bonus features!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!