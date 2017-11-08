New ‘Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie’ Trailer Promises to Answer All Your Questions

0

A new and final trailer for Nickelodeon’s Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie has arrived ahead of the special’s Thanksgiving holiday premiere. The adventurous TV movie aims to answer questions that fans of the animated franchise have had since the show went off the air back in 2004. The wait is almost over!

Co-written and executive produced by the TV series’ original creator Craig Bartlett, Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie will answer the question of what happened to Arnold’s parents when the kids of P.S. 118 go on a field trip to the jungle. The special features original voice cast members Francesca Marie Smith as Helga and Anndi McAfee as Phoebe, alongside dynamic new voice talent Mason Vale Cotton as Arnold and Benjamin “Lil’ P-Nut” Flores, Jr. as Gerald. Lane Toran (original voice of Arnold) and Jamil Walker Smith (original voice of Gerald) will supplement the returning cast by lending their voices as Che and Paulo, two members of the boat crew in San Lorenzo, and Alfred Molina stars as resident villain, Lasombra. The movie arrives on Friday, November 24th in primetime over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Check out the new trailer for Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie below:

Your favorite Football Head is back and is headed for the big screen! Venture along with Arnold, Gerald, Helga, and the rest of the P.S. 118 crew on the field trip of a lifetime! Will Arnold find his parents after all these years? Will Helga finally confess her undying for Arnold? Will your heartstrings be able to handle this flick? Find out all the answers this Thanksgiving weekend on Nickelodeon!

Additional voice actors reprising their famed roles include: Justin Shenkarow as Harold; Olivia Hack as Rhonda; Nika Futterman as Olga; Dan Butler as Mr. Simmons; Dan Castellaneta as Grandpa; Tress MacNeille as Grandma; Antoinette Stella as Stella; Carlos Alazraqui as Eduardo; Dom Irrera as Ernie; Maurice LaMarche as Bob Pataki; Kath Soucie as Miriam; Danielle Judovits as Big Patty; Danny Cooksey as Stoop Kid; Jim Belushi as Coach Wittenberg; and Craig Bartlett as Miles.

New voices include: Gavin Lewis as Eugene; Jet Jurgensmeyer as Stinky; Aiden Lewandowski as Sid; Laya Hayes as Nadine; Nicolas Cantu as Curly; Wally Wingert as Oskar; and Stephen Stanton as Pigeon Man.

NickSplat, TeenNick’s programming block dedicated to Nickelodeon’s legendary library of hits from the ‘90s and 2000s, will celebrate Hey Arnold! throughout the month with fan-favorite episodes every night from 12:00 a.m.-1:00 a.m.(ET/PT). In addition, NickSplat will treat fans to a marathon of every single Hey Arnold! episode beginning Friday, November 17th, through Friday, November 24th, from 11:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m. (ET/PT). Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie encores Saturday, November 25th, and Friday, December 1st, at 12:00 a.m. (ET/PT) on TeenNick.