‘Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie’ Trailer Is More Adventurous Than You Might Expect

Nickelodeon has unveiled the first trailer for Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie. While it’s definitely a nice boost of nostalgia, despite noticeable updates to the voice cast and animation style, the trailer falls into the all-too-common trap of giving away far, far too much of the story. Keep that in mind before taking the plunge.

Co-written and executive produced by the TV series’ original creator Craig Bartlett, Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie will answer the question of what happened to Arnold’s parents. To do this, the movie will take the kids of P.S. 118 on a field trip to the jungle where adventure (and romance) awaits!

It also features original voice cast members Francesca Marie Smith as Helga and Anndi McAfee as Phoebe, alongside dynamic new voice talent Mason Vale Cotton as Arnold and Benjamin “Lil’ P-Nut” Flores, Jr. as Gerald. Lane Toran (original voice of Arnold) and Jamil Walker Smith (original voice of Gerald) will supplement the returning cast by lending their voices as Che and Paulo, two members of the boat crew in San Lorenzo, and Alfred Molina stars as resident villain, Lasombra. The movie arrives on Friday, November 24th in primetime over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Check out the first trailer for Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie below:

Nickelodeon fans of all ages are getting a Thanksgiving treat this year, as the highly anticipated, brand-new Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie bows Friday, November 24thF, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. (ET/PT). Featuring a storyline picking up where the original TV series ended in 2004, Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie follows the kids on the field trip of a lifetime, where Arnold and his friends embark on a quest to achieve his dream of finding his missing parents. Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie will premiere as a simulcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

Additional voice actors reprising their famed roles include: Justin Shenkarow as Harold; Olivia Hack as Rhonda; Nika Futterman as Olga; Dan Butler as Mr. Simmons; Dan Castellaneta as Grandpa; Tress MacNeille as Grandma; Antoinette Stella as Stella; Carlos Alazraqui as Eduardo; Dom Irrera as Ernie; Maurice LaMarche as Bob Pataki; Kath Soucie as Miriam; Danielle Judovits as Big Patty; Danny Cooksey as Stoop Kid; Jim Belushi as Coach Wittenberg; and Craig Bartlett as Miles.

New voices include: Gavin Lewis as Eugene; Jet Jurgensmeyer as Stinky; Aiden Lewandowski as Sid; Laya Hayes as Nadine; Nicolas Cantu as Curly; Wally Wingert as Oskar; and Stephen Stanton as Pigeon Man.

Viewers can visit the Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie page on Nick.com and the Nick App, along with the Hey Arnold! Facebook page and Instagram, to get a look at the TV movie. For more information, visit nickpress.com.

NickSplat, TeenNick’s programming block dedicated to Nickelodeon’s legendary library of hits from the ‘90s and 2000s, will celebrate Hey Arnold! throughout the month of November with fan-favorite episodes every night from 12:00 a.m.-1:00 a.m.(ET/PT). In addition, NickSplat will treat fans to a marathon of every single Hey Arnold! episode beginning Friday, Nov. 17, through Friday, November 24th, from 11:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m. (ET/PT). Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie encores Saturday, November 25th, and Friday, December 1st, at 12:00 a.m. (ET/PT) on TeenNick.