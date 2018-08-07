The Song “Hey There Delilah” Might Become a TV Series Because Life Is a Simulation

0

Yes indeed, according to THR, The Plain White T’s song “Hey There Delilah” is being adapted into a scripted TV series. Who do we blame for this, really? Is it Peak TV, which seems to make everyone believe every piece of content created deserves it own series, or is it that life is a simulation that has glitched and is now fundamentally broken?

The song was released in 2006 and is fine. It was a Number 1 hit on the Billboard charts and spent 35 weeks in the Top 100 and went platinum in 2007. It’s also been licensed to a number of TV shows, but apparently, that’s not enough! It’s own story needs to be told …

That story, according to the band’s frontman and songwriter Tom Higgenson as well as writer Jeremy Desmon, is one that will take the form of a romantic comedy, based presumably on the following lyrics:

Hey there, Delilah

What’s it like in New York city?

I’m a thousand miles away

But, girl, tonight you look so pretty

Yes, you do

Times Square can’t shine as bright as you

I swear, it’s true

Hey there, Delilah

Don’t you worry about the distance

I’m right there if you get lonely

Give this song another listen

Close your eyes

Listen to my voice, it’s my disguise

I’m by your side

Oh, it’s what you do to me

Oh, it’s what you do to me

Oh, it’s what you do to me

Oh, it’s what you do to me

What you do to me

Hey there, Delilah

I know times are gettin’ hard

But just believe me, girl

Someday I’ll pay the bills with this guitar

We’ll have it good

We’ll have the life we knew we would

My word is good

Hey there, Delilah

I’ve got so much left to say

If every simple song I wrote to you

Would take your breath away

I’d write it all

Even more in love with me you’d fall

We’d have it all

Oh, it’s what you do to me

Oh, it’s what you do to me

Oh, it’s what you do to me

Oh, it’s what you do to me

A thousand miles seems pretty far

But they’ve got planes and trains and cars

I’d walk to you if I had no other way

Our friends would all make fun of us

And we’d just laugh along because we’d know

That none of them have felt this way

Delilah, I can promise you

That by the time that we get through

The world will never ever be the same

And you’re to blame

Hey there, Delilah

You be good, and don’t you miss me

Two more years and you’ll be done with school

And I’ll be makin’ history like I do

You know it’s all because of you

We can do whatever we want to

Hey there, Delilah, here’s to you

This one’s for you

Oh, it’s what you do to me

Oh, it’s what you do to me

Oh, it’s what you do to me

Oh, it’s what you do to me

What you do to me, oh oh, woah, woah

Oh woah, oh

Oh

“Oh.”

“It’s been more than a decade since ‘Hey There Delila’ was released, and people always ask me about it. A whole lot of people really connected with that song, and I’m very proud of that,” Higgenson told the publication. “I’m so excited to have an opportunity to give a new generation the chance to form their own connection with the song, and fall in love with its story through this new project.”

Lively McCabe Entertainment co-president Michael Barra said of the project, which will soon he shopped to multiple networks and studios, “‘Hey There Delilah’ is a perfect example of an iconic story song that has introduced characters and a premise to a massive multigenerational audience, and is begging to be expanded into a full-length story for contemporary television audiences. Lively McCabe is thrilled to be working with Tom, Deb and Jeremy to bring it to life on the screen.”