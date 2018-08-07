The Song “Hey There Delilah” Might Become a TV Series Because Life Is a Simulation

Yes indeed, according to THR, The Plain White T’s song “Hey There Delilah” is being adapted into a scripted TV series. Who do we blame for this, really? Is it Peak TV, which seems to make everyone believe every piece of content created deserves it own series, or is it that life is a simulation that has glitched and is now fundamentally broken?
The song was released in 2006 and is fine. It was a Number 1 hit on the Billboard charts and spent 35 weeks in the Top 100 and went platinum in 2007. It’s also been licensed to a number of TV shows, but apparently, that’s not enough! It’s own story needs to be told …
That story, according to the band’s frontman and songwriter Tom Higgenson as well as writer Jeremy Desmon, is one that will take the form of a romantic comedy, based presumably on the following lyrics:
“It’s been more than a decade since ‘Hey There Delila’ was released, and people always ask me about it. A whole lot of people really connected with that song, and I’m very proud of that,” Higgenson told the publication. “I’m so excited to have an opportunity to give a new generation the chance to form their own connection with the song, and fall in love with its story through this new project.”
Lively McCabe Entertainment co-president Michael Barra said of the project, which will soon he shopped to multiple networks and studios, “‘Hey There Delilah’ is a perfect example of an iconic story song that has introduced characters and a premise to a massive multigenerational audience, and is begging to be expanded into a full-length story for contemporary television audiences. Lively McCabe is thrilled to be working with Tom, Deb and Jeremy to bring it to life on the screen.”