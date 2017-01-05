Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer & Janelle Monae on the Real Women Behind ‘Hidden Figures’

0

Every year, a glut of Oscar-ready true life stories flood the cinematic market, but Hidden Figures is no ordinary biopic. Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner, Jim Parsons and Mahershala Ali – yes, the cast is that stacked – Hidden Figures tells the true-life story of the genius women that were integral to the space race and to the complex computations behind NASA’s progress in the early ’60s. Spencer, Henson and Monae star as the film’s central characters, as the trio attempt to get ahead (or simply get a chance) amidst racial and sexual prejudice.

In the above interview with the film’s three central stars, the women open up about the true life stories behind the film, how they learned about the story and just how Henson managed to run miles in high heels for the film.

