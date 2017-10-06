Nazis Experiment on a Black Woman in ‘The Man in the High Castle’ Season 3 Clip

0

The first clip from Amazon’s upcoming third season of The Man in the High Castle is here, and it is not screwing around. If you’re not caught up on the excellently and gorgeously produced series, you should probably avoid this clip until you rectify that. For everyone else, this sneak peek at Season 3 reveals just what John Smith (Rufus Sewell) is privy to in his new position. The Nazi threat, if you can believe it, grows even more dangerous based on what he discovers. It’s a powerful revelation and a perfect tease for the upcoming season.

Returning in 2018, The Man in the High Castle also stars Alexa Davalos, Cary Tagawa, Luke Kleintank, Chelah Horsdal, and will see the introduction of Jason O’Mara in Season 3.

Check out the first clip from Season 3 of Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle below:

John Smith (Rufus Sewell) learns more about time travelers in this exclusive sneak from Season 3.

And here’s the upcoming season’s official synopsis: