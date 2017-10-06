Nazis Experiment on a Black Woman in ‘The Man in the High Castle’ Season 3 Clip

The first clip from Amazon’s upcoming third season of The Man in the High Castle is here, and it is not screwing around. If you’re not caught up on the excellently and gorgeously produced series, you should probably avoid this clip until you rectify that. For everyone else, this sneak peek at Season 3 reveals just what John Smith (Rufus Sewell) is privy to in his new position. The Nazi threat, if you can believe it, grows even more dangerous based on what he discovers. It’s a powerful revelation and a perfect tease for the upcoming season.
Returning in 2018, The Man in the High Castle also stars Alexa Davalos, Cary Tagawa, Luke Kleintank, Chelah Horsdal, and will see the introduction of Jason O’Mara in Season 3.
Check out the first clip from Season 3 of Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle below:
John Smith (Rufus Sewell) learns more about time travelers in this exclusive sneak from Season 3.
And here’s the upcoming season’s official synopsis:
Season three of the Emmy award-winning The Man in the High Castle finds Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) grappling with her destiny after seeking safety in the Neutral Zone. Realizing that their fates are intertwined, she works with Trade Minister Tagomi (Cary Tagawa) to interpret the mystery of the last remaining films. Meanwhile, as tensions between the Reich and the Empire continue to rise, Joe Blake (Luke Kleintank) returns from Berlin and is sent on a diplomatic mission to San Francisco, where he and Juliana reunite and come to a turning point in their relationship. Also in the new season, Obergruppenfuhrer John Smith (Rufus Sewell) finds himself celebrated by Nazi high society, but political forces are closing in as North American Reischsmarschall Lincoln Rockwell, and J. Edgar Hoover plot against him. Helen (Chelah Horsdal) takes drastic action to protect her family while they struggle with the aftermath of Thomas’ death, and Smith also learns of a shocking and ambitious new Nazi program that has personal and global ramifications.
Jason O’Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) joins the cast as a series regular this season. O’Mara plays Wyatt Price who fled the war in Europe and whose family immigrated to New York from Ireland as refugees, then fled west again ahead of the Nazi invasion. Like most in the Neutral Zone, Wyatt has learned to survive as a hustler, trading in various black market goods and services, with his connections far-reaching. He’s more than just a survivor–he believes in what America was and what the Neutral Zone still is–a melting pot worth saving.