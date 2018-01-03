Here Are the Highest Grossing Films of 2017 & the Box Office Winners and Losers

0

The 2017 calendar year has come to a close, and before we get too deep into 2018, now seems like a good time to look back on the 2017 box office and analyze the year’s big winners and losers. As always there’s a bit of disparity between the domestic chart and the worldwide chart, but there are also some films that were bona fide successes regardless, carried by either huge domestic, international, or a combo of the two.

It’s also important to keep in mind a couple of these films are still in release and will continue climbing. That’s certainly true of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which has secured the top spot domestically and could overtake The Fate of the Furious and/or Beauty and the Beast to top the worldwide chart. It’s a little too early to tell for sure, but it’s definitely possible—the film has already overtaken Rogue One and The Dark Knight to become the #6 domestic release of all time. And Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle seems destined to at least overtake Dunkirk on the domestic chart.

So before we dig too deep on who won and who lost the box office battles, let’s look at the raw numbers.

Here’s the Top 20 Domestic:

1.) Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $531,511,829

2.) Beauty and the Beast (2017) – $504,014,165

3.) Wonder Woman – $412,563,408

4.) Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 – $389,813,101

5.) Spider-Man: Homecoming – $334,201,140

6.) IT – $327,481,748

7.) Thor: Ragnarok – $311,500,126

8.) Despicable Me 3 – $264,300

9.) Logan – $226,277,068

10.) Justice League – $225,913,169

11.) The Fate of the Furious – $225,764,765

12.) Dunkirk – $188,045,546

13.) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – $185,224,946

14.) Coco – $182,455,513

15.) The LEGO Batman Movie – $175,750,384

16.) Get Out – $175,484,140

17.) The Boss Baby – $175,003,033

18.) Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – $172,558,876

19.) Kong: Skull Island – $168,052,812

20.) Cars 3 – $152,901,115

And here’s the Top 10 Worldwide:

1.) Beauty and the Beast (2017) – $1,263,521,126

2.) The Fate of the Furious – $1,235,761,498

3.) Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $1,066,345,547

4.) Despicable Me 3 – $1,033,508,147

5.) Spider-Man: Homecoming – $880,166,924

6.) Wolf Warrior 2 – $870,325,439

7.) Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 – $863,732,512

8.) Thor: Ragnarok – $848,816,474

9.) Wonder Woman – $821,847,012

10.) Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – $794,861,794