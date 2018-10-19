‘What They Had’: Hilary Swank & Michael Shannon Share Dreams of Traveling and Figure Skating

0

The new Halloween movie may be posted to consume a significant amount of the spotlight this weekend at the box office, but if you’re on the hunt for a real tearjerker with fantastic performances from an A+ ensemble, What They Had has you covered. The movie marks the feature debut of writer-director Elizabeth Chomko and stars Hilary Swank as Bridget. When she gets word that her mother (Blythe Danner) who’s suffering from Alzheimer’s disease is missing, Bridget jets off to Chicago with her daughter Emma (Taissa Farmiga) to help her brother (Michael Shannon) and father (Robert Forster) find her, care for her and attempt to figure out what’s best for her longterm.

It’s a very difficult situation that also offers insight into the family’s past and how their experiences have paved the way to their present. With that in mind, I used my time with Swank, Shannon, Farmiga and Forster to discuss memories and goals; what is the worst gift they have ever received, what’s left on their bucket lists, what difficult experience have they come to appreciate in hindsight? You can catch all of that and more in the video interview at the top of this article. Also, be sure to check out my review of What They Had from the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival by clicking here. The movie is set to his theaters on October 19th and also stars Josh Lucas.

You can find the trailer and the official synopsis for What They Had below:

