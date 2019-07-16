‘Hill House’ Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Will Return for Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

0

Just a few days after nabbing the transparent title role of Universal’s The Invisible Man, actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen is set for even more ghastly good times in Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor. Based on Henry James‘ novella The Turn of the Screw, Bly Manor will serve as a season 2 of sorts to Mike Flanagan‘s The Haunting of Hill House, which Cohen appeared in as supernaturally troubled addict Luke Crain. The actor is the second of the Crain kids to join Bly Manor after his Hill House co-star Victoria Pedretti came aboard in June. Variety‘s initial report noted that Jackson-Cohen will be playing a “charming young man”, which is a lot like me telling you right now that Bly Manor will probably include some ghosts.

The Haunting of Hill House, which borrowed from Shirley Jackson‘s iconic horror novel of the same name, became something of a sensation when it hit Netflix last year, thanks in large part to its massively talented cast, unique filmmaking, and the fact Flanagan hid ghoulish Easter Eggs in the background of almost every scene. After Hill House came to a close, Netflix and Flanagan announced they’d be coming for American Horror Story‘s horror-anthology crown, turning this project into an ever-rebooting adaptation of a different ghost story. The return of Pedretti and Jackson-Cohen seems to suggest that the show will similarly recycle a large number of its cast members from season to season.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will assumedly head into production once Flanagan is done with another highly-anticipated horror event, his adaptation of Stephen King‘s Doctor Sleep.

