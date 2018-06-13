‘Atlanta’ Director Hiro Murai in Talks for Fox’s Sci-Fi Feature ‘Man Alive’

0

There’s always a mixture of excitement and relief when real talent is rewarded in Hollywood, especially when it comes to POC directors. One such talent is Hiro Murai, who helped set the distinct, dreamy, visual tone of Donald Glover‘s FX series Atlanta (he has directed most of the episodes, including “Teddy Perkins”), while going on to also direct segments of HBO’s Bill Hader-created series Barry, and Noah Hawley‘s Legion. Murai might have gained the most recognition, though, for his work directing Childish Gambino‘s “This Is America” music video, one of the boldest and most interesting in recent memory.

Now, Deadline is reporting that Murai is in talks to helm Fox’s Man Alive movie, which would be Murai’s first feature film. Man Alive is billed as a sci-fi thriller, one that “covers the events following the invasion of earth by an alien species, when a man faced with isolation and loneliness in order to survive realizes he might not be alone after all.” Noah Hawley and Good Fear are producing, with Matt Reilly onboard for Fox.

Man Alive was bought by Fox as a spec script by Joe Greenberg, and has had a rewrite by It Follows‘ David Robert Mitchell. Though “in talks” doesn’t mean it’s a done deal, Murai has proved that he has a distinct vision when it comes to crafting the looks of both TV series and music videos, and that aesthetic might be a really fantastic thing to bring to a sci-fi film like this. The Tokyo-born director also recently signed an overall deal with FX to develop and produce new TV projects for FX Networks and other outlets. So regardless, there’s a lot more to come from Murai.