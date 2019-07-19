New Trailer for ‘His Dark Materials’ Reveals HBO’s Next Great Fantasy Series

0

HBO’s banking on His Dark Materials to be their next Game of Thrones-like phenomenon. The series adaptation of Sir Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy trilogy takes viewers on an adventure through parallel worlds and the war(s) that rage(s) between them. A new trailer is here, hot on the heels of HBO’s Comic-Con presentation, and we wanted to bring it to you as soon as possible; our thoughts will follow shortly.

The Victorian era-inspired background of His Dark Materials sees humans living in concert with their daemons, which are sort of like animal familiars and are physical manifestations of their souls. We’ll follow protagonist Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen of Logan fame) as she crosses between several multiverses with her daemon, Pantalaimon. The story will follow the novels “Northern Lights”/The Golden Compass”, “The Subtle Knife”, and “The Amber Spyglass” in that order, should the series stick around long enough to see Pullman’s fantasy adventure through to the conclusion.

The series also stars Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda,Clarke Peters, Ariyon Bakare, and Georgina Campbell.

Check out the new trailer for His Dark Materials below:

And here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming series:

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.

