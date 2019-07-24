‘Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ TV Series Coming to Hulu from Carlton Cuse

0

Hulu is developing a Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy TV series, aiming to bring the classic Douglas Adams sci-fi epic to a small screen near you. Per THR, Carlton Cuse (LOST) and Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) will executive produce and write the series which follows the intergalactic adventures of Arthur Dent, who is whisked away from his English home following the destruction of Earth by the Vogons, a race of bureaucratic aliens.

Adams’ story originated as a radio comedy in 1978 which he later adapted into a series of novels, of which there are six in total. There’s plenty of material to mine for a TV series adaptation, as one could easily see this becoming a compelling, enjoyable serialized adventure. Yet it could also go terribly wrong, as Adams’ sense of humor and the absurdist bits in the books are difficult to translate to film—as evidenced by the 2005 feature film adaptation, which is very much a mixed bag.

Cuse is best known as the co-showrunner of LOST, but he’s become increasingly prolific in the years since that ABC show went off the air. He co-ran the Psycho prequel series Bates Motel as well as Guillermo del Toro’s The Strain, and most recently served as co-showrunner on Amazon’s Jack Ryan—although he stepped down from that role for the recently ordered Season 3.

Fuchs,meanwhile, is something of a go-to writer at Warner Bros. on films like Wonder Woman and Pan, and most recently was brought in to work on the script for It: Chapter Two.

A timetable for this Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy TV series is not given, and it’s early days yet, but this is certainly a curious turn of events.