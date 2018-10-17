‘Hitman 2’ Will Let You Kill Sean Bean

0

Sean Bean is a very good sport about the fact that his characters usually die. It doesn’t really matter if the movie is a blockbuster or an indie—Sean Bean’s character usually gets the business.

With that in mind, the cheeky Hitman video game series is having some fun with the actor’s reputation and putting him in their new game, Hitman 2, as an “Elusive Target”. For those that didn’t play 2016’s Hitman, Elusive Targets were just that: elusive. “If a player fails to assassinate an elusive target before the mission expires, or alert the target and allow them to escape, the target will not return. Successful completion of multiple targets yield cosmetic rewards for the player,” according to Wikipedia.

Bean’s Elusive Target name is, appropriately, “The Undying”, and this trailer has fun with the fact that his characters have died so many times. But this is also a great selling point for Hitman 2 as I’m sure there are plenty of players out there who would like the cred of having killed a Sean Bean character. You can put yourself alongside 007 and all those orcs from Fellowship of the Ring.

Check out the Hitman 2 trailer below. Hitman 2 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 13th.

Here’s what Bean and IO Interactive head Hakan Abrak had to say about adding Bean to the game: