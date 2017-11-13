‘Hitman’ TV Series Coming to Hulu from ‘John Wick’ Screenwriter

0

You can’t keep Agent 47 down. After two feature films, Hitman and Hitman: Agent 47, failed to blow up at the box office, it now looks like the popular video game property is getting a TV adaptation. Fox 21 and Hulu have teamed up for a new adaptation with the pilot being written by John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad.

If you’ve never played the Hitman games, they’re fairly straightforward. You play as a genetically-engineered assassin, Agent 47, and you’re tasked with finding a creative solution to taking out your target. You can do something as banal as simply shooting or garroting your prey, or you can get feisty and drown them in a toilet or drop a speaker on their head. The amount of options offered to the player has given the title its wide popularity with the latest entry, Hitman, moving 7 million copies.

Adrian Askarieh and Chuck Gordon are set to produce alongside Kolstad. The project will be overseen at Fox 21 by Bert Salke, Jane Francis, Gloria Fan and Kira Innes, and at Hulu by Jordan Helman.

Hulu reportedly hopes that Hitman can be a flagship series for them, and there’s certainly the possibility the show could be a hit. You could definitely come up with lots of different “missions” for Agent 47 to go on while keeping an overarching plot that deals with his past or a larger conspiracy thread. But the trick to making an interesting Hitman TV show and something both movies have missed is the sense of humor. There is a darkly comic wit underlying the games and the challenge isn’t to pull off the kill, but to do so in a creative manner. The movies need to find that creativity and really surprise the audience with the kind of bizarre, overly planned kills that make the game so much fun.