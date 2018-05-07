‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Sequel Is in the Works

0

The Hitman’s Bodyguard is the perfect movie to watch on a plane. It features Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson playing the type of characters that made them stars to begin with, they have fun banter, and the action is solid enough. It’s nothing particularly memorable, but it works to pass the time. And it was a solid hit for the studio, scoring $177 million worldwide off a reported budget of just $30 million. So it’s no surprise that a sequel is in the works.

According to THR, Millennium Films, the studio that produced The Hitman’s Bodyguard, is teeing up a sequel at Cannes, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard alongside other action titles from the studio including Angel Has Fallen, The Expendables 4, Rambo V, and The Mechanic 3. Studios using the festival as a way to round up financing, so it’s no surprise that they’re billing a sequel at Cannes. The only description for the film is “”The Good. The Bad. And the Batshit cray.” Additionally, THR reports “Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are believed to be reprising their roles, although the casting hasn’t been confirmed, while Patrick Hughes is thought to be returning to the director’s chair.”

If Reynolds and Jackson are back, then presumably they’re also trying to get back Salma Hayek for the sequel (she’s the wife of Jackson’s hitman, and Reynolds is the bodyguard). That’s a good trio to lead a sequel, and if it’s on par with the first film, I don’t mind seeing this become a nice little action franchise. Why should sci-fi and superheroes get to have all the fun?

Reynolds will next be seen in a couple weeks in Deadpool 2. As for Jackson, he’ll br reprising his role as Frozone in Incredibles 2, which opens in June.