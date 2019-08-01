Watch: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Cast Plays Hobbs vs. Shaw

0

While I’ve attended a number of press junkets while working at Collider, last week I did something pretty crazy for Universal Pictures’ Hobbs & Shaw: I went to London and then Hawaii to interviews the cast and filmmakers. The London junket featured Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, director David Leitch and screenwriter-producer Chris Morgan, and the Hawaii portion featured Dwayne Johnson, Cliff Curtis, Roman Reigns, and producer Hiram Garcia. It was an amazing adventure that I’ll never forget.

Since the cast and filmmakers were doing a ton of interviews I figured they’d be tired of answering the same questions, so we did something a bit out of the box with them. The first round pitted Hobbs against Shaw with questions like who ruined the most takes, who has more hair, who is faster at learning their lines, a number of fun things.

After a few Hobbs vs. Shaw questions, it was time to debate who would win in a fight if you teamed Hobbs and Shaw against some other action icons like Jason Bourne, Deadpool, John Wick, John McClane, Rocky Balboa, Bruce Lee, Ellen Ripley, Sarah Conner, and a few others.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and look for all of the individual interviews in the coming days.

As you’ve seen in the trailers, in the spinoff, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with Shaw (Jason Statham) to stop Brixton (Idris Elba), a superhuman anarchist bent on releasing a biothreat on the world. Hobbs & Shaw also stars Vanessa Kirby as Shaw’s sister, Helen Mirren as Shaw’s mother, Eiza Gonzalex, Eddie Marsan, and Cliff Curtis. The film is produced by Chris Morgan, Johnson, Statham and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Kelly McCormick, Dany Garcia, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith and Ainsley Davies.

