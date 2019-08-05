‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Credits Scenes Explained by Director David Leitch

0

–

Spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Hopefully you’ve made the good decision to see the first Fast & Furious spinoff in theaters this weekend. If you did, you know that the title team of Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) team up to save the world from certain catastrophe. But you’re probably wondering just what those credits scenes were about, right?

Luckily, our own Steve Weintraub had a chance to sit down with director David Leitch for this 1-on-1 in which he talks about a ton of content from the movie. One of those discussions centered on the credits scenes, specifically the ones with surprise supporting player, Ryan Reynolds. As Leitch pointed out in the video above, Reynolds playing the part of CIA Agent Locke wasn’t just stunt casting to put a familiar face on screen to get Hobbs into the action, he actually has a mini-arc throughout the movie. Locke sets things up and gets Hobbs involved, then keeps an eye and ear on Hobbs’ daughter Samantha once things get a little more dangerous, and then finally cleans up the plot in the final stinger.

As Leitch also mentioned, not only does this close off Locke’s character arc in the film, it also sets up a potential sequel that would see the CIA suit joining the team. But the scene also plays towards Reynolds’ strengths and to the self-aware comedy of the movie itself by delivering a tongue-in-cheek teaser for yet another viral threat, one that melts people’s outsides rather than their insides. This part of the credits scene is silly. But what’s a little more serious is the chance of seeing Hobbs & Shaw(s) team up with Locke & Loeb in a future film.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw:

After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

And for more on Hobbs & Shaw, be sure to check out these recent write-ups: