‘Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Details Revealed

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced when Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will be available on digital and Blu-ray. The Fast & Furious franchise spinoff stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as the titular Hobbs and Shaw who must come together — despite a tricky personal and professional history — to take down a cybergenetically-enhanced criminal, Brixton (Idris Elba). Luckily, Shaw is able to call on his MI6-trained little sister, Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), to provide some extra help.

Hobbs & Shaw will be released digitally on October 15. The spinoff movie will be released on 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on November 5. There are tons of bonus features available across all versions of this release, including deleted, extended, and alternate scenes as well as feature commentary from director David Leitch. Considering Hobbs & Shaw runs more than two hours, getting all of that good commentary from Leitch will be like striking gold for fans who are eager to know more. But the good times don’t stop there because if you shell out for the 4K Ultra HD, DVD, or Blu-ray, you’ll get to dive into some fun featurettes, including one that looks at the Hobbs family tree, one that breaks down the biggest, most-jaw dropping action sequences in the movie, and one that focuses on Johnson’s inspiration for crafting the Hobbs character.

Check out the full list of bonus features below.

DVD / DIGITAL / BLU-RAY / 4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES:

Alternate Opening*

Deleted, Extended, and Alternate Scenes

Johnson & Statham: Hobbs & Shaw Featurette : Why this duo works so well together on and off the set.

: Why this duo works so well together on and off the set. Progress of a Fight Scene With Director David Leitch Featurette : From script to storyboard to finally arriving on set and working with cast and crew, this piece will illustrate the progression of fight scenes from concept to execution.

: From script to storyboard to finally arriving on set and working with cast and crew, this piece will illustrate the progression of fight scenes from concept to execution. Practical Action Featurette : Any film featuring Jason Statham or Dwayne Johnson is sure to be action-packed and feature some over-the-top fight scenes. For the film, each fight sequence was carefully choreographed and shot ahead of time for the actors to use in training and ultimately in shooting the scene.

: Any film featuring Jason Statham or Dwayne Johnson is sure to be action-packed and feature some over-the-top fight scenes. For the film, each fight sequence was carefully choreographed and shot ahead of time for the actors to use in training and ultimately in shooting the scene. The Bad Guy Featurette* : Fans can explore what makes the ultimate baddie, as well as Brixton’s backstory, casting Idris Elba, special effects for his cyber features and what makes him tick.

: Fans can explore what makes the ultimate baddie, as well as Brixton’s backstory, casting Idris Elba, special effects for his cyber features and what makes him tick. The Sister Featurette* : This piece will highlight Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw – she may be Deckard Shaw’s little sister, but don’t be fooled, she’s equally capable of kicking just as much ass as he does.

: This piece will highlight Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw – she may be Deckard Shaw’s little sister, but don’t be fooled, she’s equally capable of kicking just as much ass as he does. Hobbs Family Tree Featurette* : This character piece will highlight the extended family of the Hobbs heroes. From Hobbs’ daughter, mother and brothers, take a high-energy, behind-the-scenes look at their time on set.

: This character piece will highlight the extended family of the Hobbs heroes. From Hobbs’ daughter, mother and brothers, take a high-energy, behind-the-scenes look at their time on set. The Matriarch Featurette* : With her brief appearance in HOBBS & SHAW, audiences are reminded of the matriarchal might of Helen Mirren as mother Shaw. This piece will feature Mirren in her return to the role.

: With her brief appearance in HOBBS & SHAW, audiences are reminded of the matriarchal might of Helen Mirren as mother Shaw. This piece will feature Mirren in her return to the role. New Friends Featurette : Featuring hilarious moments with the cameos featured in the film, this piece will showcase some of the best moments from their days on set.

: Featuring hilarious moments with the cameos featured in the film, this piece will showcase some of the best moments from their days on set. Elevator Action Featurette* : The elevator scene in the trailer – yes, you know the one. This is just one of the crazy stunts in the film – now fans can see how it was done.

: The elevator scene in the trailer – yes, you know the one. This is just one of the crazy stunts in the film – now fans can see how it was done. Stunt Show and Tell Featurette* : Along with film clips and stunt vis, this firsthand look at some of the key sequences in the film will peel back the layers of the stunt process.

: Along with film clips and stunt vis, this firsthand look at some of the key sequences in the film will peel back the layers of the stunt process. Keeping It in the Family: A Conversation With Roman and Dwayne Featurette* : In this intimate conversation, Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson discuss their personal relationship, coming from a long lineage of wrestlers, and what it’s like to be working side by side on a project so close to Johnson’s heart.

: In this intimate conversation, Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson discuss their personal relationship, coming from a long lineage of wrestlers, and what it’s like to be working side by side on a project so close to Johnson’s heart. Blind Fury Featurette* : Dwayne reveals the inspiration behind one of the film’s key scenes – his grandfather!

: Dwayne reveals the inspiration behind one of the film’s key scenes – his grandfather! Dwayne and Hobbs: Love at First Bite Featurette* : We know how important family is to Dwayne Johnson, and his French Bulldog Hobbs is no exception. In this fun piece, fans can learn more about Dwayne and man’s best friend.

: We know how important family is to Dwayne Johnson, and his French Bulldog Hobbs is no exception. In this fun piece, fans can learn more about Dwayne and man’s best friend. Feature Commentary with Director David Leitch

* Exclusive to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, & Blu-ray