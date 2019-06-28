‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Final Trailer Looks Like the Superhero Movie of the Summer

0

Universal has released a new Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw trailer. In the upcoming spinoff, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with Shaw (Jason Statham) to stop Brixton (Idris Elba), a superhuman anarchist bent on releasing a biothreat on the world.

This movie looks so ridiculously fun and completely divorced from reality. This is a superhero movie, and it looks bonkers in the best way possible. While other superhero franchises have to concern themselves with mythology and how close to stick to comic books, Hobbs & Shaw is out here having Dwayne Johnson bring down helicopters with his bare hands. It’s delightful, and if this kind of delightful insanity won’t bring people out to the theaters, I fear nothing will.

Check out the Hobbs & Shaw trailer below. The film opens August 2nd and also stars Vanessa Kirby.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: