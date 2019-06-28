‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Final Trailer Looks Like the Superhero Movie of the Summer

Universal has released a new Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw trailer. In the upcoming spinoff, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with Shaw (Jason Statham) to stop Brixton (Idris Elba), a superhuman anarchist bent on releasing a biothreat on the world.
This movie looks so ridiculously fun and completely divorced from reality. This is a superhero movie, and it looks bonkers in the best way possible. While other superhero franchises have to concern themselves with mythology and how close to stick to comic books, Hobbs & Shaw is out here having Dwayne Johnson bring down helicopters with his bare hands. It’s delightful, and if this kind of delightful insanity won’t bring people out to the theaters, I fear nothing will.
Check out the Hobbs & Shaw trailer below. The film opens August 2nd and also stars Vanessa Kirby.
Here’s the official synopsis for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw:
After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.
But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.
Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.
Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a script by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film is produced by Morgan, Johnson, Statham and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Kelly McCormick, Dany Garcia, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith and Ainsley Davies.