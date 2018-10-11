‘Hobbs & Shaw': First Look at Idris Elba as the Villain

The cast for the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw continues to expand. We previously reported that Eddie Marsan was in the cast, and in July we learned that Idris Elba was going to play the villain. Now we have the first look at Elba as the film’s baddie. Dwayne Johnson just Instagrammed the following message and image to fans:
I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains. A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW. The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS. So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This one’s been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on… and fuck getting along #BRIXTON #TheConsequenceAgent #HellRaiser HOBBS & SHAW SUMMER 2019 @hhgarcia41
Obviously, not much is known about the villain other than his name is “Brixton” and he is “undefeated”, but obviously a movie where Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham square off against Idris Elba is probably going to sell some tickets.
What will be surprising is to see how this movie compares to the next Fast & Furious entry. Keep in mind that this spinoff exists in part because Johnson and Vin Diesel can’t stand each other, but Universal wanted to keep both actors around. How much would it piss off Diesel if Hobbs & Shaw makes more money than Fast & Furious 9? I can’t wait to find out.
Hobbs & Shaw is due to open on August 2, 2019.