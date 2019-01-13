New ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Image Assembles the Crew of Jacked Dudes

First-look photos have been streaming out at a pretty steady clip for the Fast and the Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, mostly through star Dwayne Johnson‘s Instagram where he is most definitely not calling anyone a “snowflake“. The big man is back at it again, releasing an “exclusive lil’ taste” of the summer action flick that assembles, for the first time, Johnson’s Luke Hobbs, Jason Statham‘s Deckard Shaw, and Idris Elba‘s mysterious villain, Brixton. They all certainly look ready to punch something, maybe even several things.
Hobbs & Shaw will mark the first spin-off film for the massively successful Fast & Furious franchise, which is eight films and more than $5 billion deep with an untitled ninth movie coming in 2020. The latest film will also introduce Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw, Deckard’s sister.
Check out the new image below. Directed by David Leitch from a script from Chris Morgan, Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2.
An exclusive lil’ taste of biggest showdown the summer has ever seen. The Outlaw Lawman, HOBBS. The International Spy, SHAW. The Baddest Bad Guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever had, BRIXTON. We’re either gonna get along or we get it on. Fuuuck gettin’ along, gettin’ it on is way more fun. On a biz note, this film has been a fun one to produce and our audience is gonna have an absolute blast this summer. #FastAndFuriousPresents #HobbsAndShaw @sevenbucksprod @hhgarcia41
